Rage Fan Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $380,545.24 and $13,689.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001868 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.16 or 0.06976924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,539.13 or 0.99920476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00046359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049680 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the exchanges listed above.

