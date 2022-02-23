RAI Finance (SOFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $35.14 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:SOFI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $35.14 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00043472 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.31 or 0.06927942 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,917.56 or 0.99778158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00046577 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00049750 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 176,388,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

