Raine Capital LLC Acquires 175,000 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Raine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Frontier Communications Parent makes up approximately 0.5% of Raine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Raine Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $9,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FYBR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,999,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $515,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, Chairman John G. Stratton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.25. 16,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,666. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $35.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

FYBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

