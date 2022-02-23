Raine Capital LLC Has $16.75 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Raine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises 0.9% of Raine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Raine Capital LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $16,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,564,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,937,000 after acquiring an additional 921,801 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.97. 29,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,597. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.65. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 86.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

