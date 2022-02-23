Raine Capital LLC Has $7.11 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Raine Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Equinix accounts for approximately 0.4% of Raine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Raine Capital LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $7,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $963,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $359,060,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,619,000 after acquiring an additional 189,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Edward Jones cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $852.24.

EQIX stock traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $683.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,281. The company has a market cap of $61.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $885.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $751.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $791.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 207.22%.

In other news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 3,971 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.12, for a total transaction of $2,939,016.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,778 shares of company stock worth $20,075,286 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

