Raine Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Raine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Twilio accounts for approximately 0.4% of Raine Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Raine Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 516,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,796,000 after buying an additional 202,520 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 348.9% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Twilio by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 61.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 14.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TWLO shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.46.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $3.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.84. The stock had a trading volume of 30,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,265,645. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.35 and a 52 week high of $418.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.05, for a total value of $672,789.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,965 shares of company stock worth $11,562,381 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

