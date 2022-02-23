Raine Capital LLC Purchases 175,000 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Raine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Liberty Global comprises 1.0% of Raine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Raine Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Liberty Global worth $19,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 111.1% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 61.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 19,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,137. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

