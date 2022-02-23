Raine Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Raine Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Charter Communications makes up 0.8% of Raine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Raine Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $14,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Charter Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,318,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,072,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CHTR. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $758.38.

Shares of CHTR traded down $24.61 on Wednesday, hitting $570.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $612.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $686.61. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $549.59 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

