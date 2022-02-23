Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.11

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.11 and last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 87922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rakuten Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Rakuten Group, Inc engages in the business of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment manages e-commerce (EC), online cash-back, travel booking, and portal and digital content sites. The FinTech segment provides services over the Internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, and electronic money.

