Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Range Resources in a report released on Monday, February 21st. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Range Resources stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.99 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 22.48% and a positive return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Range Resources declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $108,642,000 after buying an additional 4,209,030 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 79.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,877,965 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $81,755,000 after buying an additional 2,166,302 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 499.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,000,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,670,000 after buying an additional 1,666,788 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,685,239 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,048,000 after buying an additional 1,246,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Georgetown University purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $18,832,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

