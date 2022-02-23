Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down to $13.34

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $12.94. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 10 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24.
About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)
Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.
