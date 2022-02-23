Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Down to $13.34

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.34, but opened at $12.94. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.94, with a volume of 10 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 41,578 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $891,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

