Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – ) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.050-$0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $682 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $651.08 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.150 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.44. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,034. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.92. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,320 shares of company stock worth $1,110,262. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 18.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 158.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Rapid7 by 89.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

