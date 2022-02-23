Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – ) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.18 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.050-$0.160 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on RPD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.80.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

NASDAQ RPD traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.44. 16 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,034. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.05 and a 200 day moving average of $114.92.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,320 shares of company stock worth $1,110,262 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Rapid7 by 89.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rapid7 by 214.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.