RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Price Down 9.6%

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.64 and last traded at $17.64. 6,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 280,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

RAPT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.38.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.15.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $81,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,942 shares of company stock valued at $495,167. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 39.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,593,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,553 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,529,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,957,000 after acquiring an additional 290,159 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,507,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,798,000 after acquiring an additional 186,068 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 260.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,684,000 after acquiring an additional 898,950 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

