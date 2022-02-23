Rari Governance Token (RGT) Price Down 18.9% Over Last Week

Rari Governance Token (CURRENCY:RGT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. One Rari Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $16.76 or 0.00044366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rari Governance Token has a market cap of $203.95 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00036506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00109885 BTC.

About Rari Governance Token

Rari Governance Token (RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,485,048 coins and its circulating supply is 12,165,355 coins. The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital . Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital . Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

Rari Governance Token Coin Trading

