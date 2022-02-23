Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $713,324.72 and $18,378.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,717.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,356.14 or 0.06786513 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.24 or 0.00277204 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00016121 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.78 or 0.00771314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00069666 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $136.70 or 0.00393736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.60 or 0.00220646 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,500,505,631 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

