Raymond James Analysts Give B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) a $6.00 Price Target

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) received a $6.00 price objective from Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BTG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.16.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.21. 744,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,907,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

