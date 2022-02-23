Raymond James Cuts Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Price Target to $20.00

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) had its price target reduced by analysts at Raymond James from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HEP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.89. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $15.48 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.05.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 43.83%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of Holly Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

