Raymond James Reiterates “C$13.00” Price Target for Centerra Gold (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$13.00 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, December 17th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.77.

CG stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 498,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,289. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$14.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.72. The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of C$3.54 billion and a PE ratio of -4.89.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

