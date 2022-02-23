Raymond James Reiterates “C$2.30” Price Target for CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB)

CubicFarm Systems (TSE:CUB) has been assigned a C$2.30 target price by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 105.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubicFarm Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

TSE:CUB opened at C$1.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$199.46 million and a P/E ratio of -5.89. CubicFarm Systems has a twelve month low of C$0.97 and a twelve month high of C$1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.27.

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve the militaries’ effectiveness and operational readiness. Its teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives.

