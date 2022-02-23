Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,203 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $55,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 54,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 466,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,068,000 after purchasing an additional 41,834 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 63,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.08.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.49. 209,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,122,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $71.99 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $139.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.74.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

