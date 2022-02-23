Raze Network Trading 52.7% Lower This Week (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Raze Network has a total market cap of $1.77 million and $448,514.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raze Network has traded down 52.7% against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001885 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.91 or 0.00043190 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,553.33 or 0.06929774 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,980.53 or 1.00365771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00046473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00049559 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,736,311 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Raze Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raze Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

