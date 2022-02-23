RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to “Neutral”

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) was downgraded by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RBB. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Hovde Group lowered RBB Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

RBB opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.29. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $450.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.92.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 34.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in RBB Bancorp by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. 37.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

