RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,233 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.14% of RE/MAX worth $12,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in RE/MAX by 94,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in RE/MAX during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RE/MAX from $33.50 to $30.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.88 million, a PE ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 1.47. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $91.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.80 million. RE/MAX had a positive return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

