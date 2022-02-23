Realio Network (RIO) Price Down 32% Over Last 7 Days

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and $559,249.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00043767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.67 or 0.06987394 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,846.23 or 1.00105766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00047355 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00050115 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

