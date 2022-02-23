RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) shares fell 5.9% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. 58,296 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,080,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

Specifically, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,926 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $67,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 11,975 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $90,650.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,473. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

REAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RealReal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $672.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REAL. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in RealReal by 332.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,364,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 46.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,318 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,725,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 185.8% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 899,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 897,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

