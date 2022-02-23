Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Texas Instruments (TXN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) recently:

2/14/2022 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/11/2022 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/4/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $180.00 to $170.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $206.00 to $195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/29/2022 – Texas Instruments was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $201.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments reported strong fourth quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues grew year over year. Continued rebound in the automotive market was a tailwind. Solid demand environment in the industrial end market contributed well. Growing momentum across the communication equipment and enterprise systems markets drove the results further. Additionally, strong performance of Analog and Embedded Processing segments contributed well. Solid investments in new growth avenues and competitive advantages remain tailwinds. Further, the company’s portfolio of long-lived products and efficient manufacturing strategies are other positives. Also, continuous rise in the demand for electronic components remains a tailwind. However, coronavirus related uncertainties remain headwinds. The company has underperformed its industry over a year.”

1/26/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $198.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $195.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $185.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $190.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $208.00 to $206.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Texas Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Texas Instruments had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $170.00 to $180.00.

1/20/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $185.00 to $170.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/12/2022 – Texas Instruments had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $170.00 to $180.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2022 – Texas Instruments was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $187.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $220.00.

Shares of TXN opened at $166.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.85.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 44,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 11,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $2,130,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,815,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

