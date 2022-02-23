Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ: CTRE) in the last few weeks:

2/22/2022 – CareTrust REIT had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $26.00 to $22.00.

2/18/2022 – CareTrust REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company leases healthcare facilities to healthcare operators in triple-net lease arrangements. CareTrust REIT, Inc. is based in United States. “

2/14/2022 – CareTrust REIT was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

2/1/2022 – CareTrust REIT is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $17.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,309. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $24.89.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 37.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 120,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 46,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

