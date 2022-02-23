Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hilton Worldwide (NYSE: HLT):

2/22/2022 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $147.00 to $160.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Macquarie from $136.00 to $138.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $139.00 to $152.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $126.00 to $136.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $136.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $169.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $135.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Hilton Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Bernstein Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Hilton Worldwide was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock.

1/3/2022 – Hilton Worldwide had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $148.00.

12/28/2021 – Hilton Worldwide had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $162.00 to $178.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HLT traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $146.15. The company had a trading volume of 50,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,897,440. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.61. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $114.70 and a one year high of $160.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 100.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc alerts:

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 42.08%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 106.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.