Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for DoorDash (DASH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for DoorDash (NYSE: DASH):

2/22/2022 – DoorDash was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

2/18/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $210.00 to $135.00.

2/17/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $260.00 to $145.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $260.00 to $145.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $210.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $180.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $256.00 to $172.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $142.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $162.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $260.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $270.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – DoorDash was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

2/8/2022 – DoorDash had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $205.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – DoorDash is now covered by analysts at Northcoast Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/11/2022 – DoorDash was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DoorDash, Inc. provides restaurant food delivery services. The Company develops technology to connect customers with merchants through an on-demand food delivery application. DoorDash, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

1/11/2022 – DoorDash was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $256.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.55. 5,597,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,518,910. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.30 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of -65.14 and a beta of -0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.76.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $70,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 20,777 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $2,233,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 393,502 shares of company stock worth $58,038,640 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

