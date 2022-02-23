Recro Pharma (REPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Recro Pharma to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Shares of REPH stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62.

In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,790 shares of company stock worth $3,015 and sold 139,398 shares worth $219,267. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 487,786 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Recro Pharma by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,208 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Recro Pharma by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 110,088 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 47,197 shares during the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on REPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Recro Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

