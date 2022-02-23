Recro Pharma (REPH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Recro Pharma to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter.
Shares of REPH stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.36 and a quick ratio of 3.63. Recro Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.62.
In other Recro Pharma news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,790 shares of company stock worth $3,015 and sold 139,398 shares worth $219,267. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of analysts have recently commented on REPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Recro Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Recro Pharma Company Profile
Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.
