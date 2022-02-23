Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.86

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.86 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 948981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70.

In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $46,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $195,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,744 shares of company stock worth $2,167,908.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,762,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995,020 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 389,476.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 50,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 562.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 104,919 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 243.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 41,107 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 56,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

