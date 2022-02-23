Red Spruce Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lessened its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MongoDB by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,766,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786,467 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $601,000. Growth Interface Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $86,758,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth $65,542,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in MongoDB by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,194,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,925,000 after purchasing an additional 169,240 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MDB. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $590.00 to $556.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. upped their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.00.

Shares of MDB stock traded down $15.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $367.26. 21,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,045. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.85 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $440.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.20. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 101.71% and a negative net margin of 38.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 45,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.00, for a total value of $20,230,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,864 shares of company stock worth $78,398,007. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.