Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,236 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $731,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 58,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,692,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,013. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $58.17 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.81.

