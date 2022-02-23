Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Snowflake by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total transaction of $4,132,405.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,788,799 shares of company stock worth $616,684,106 over the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNOW stock traded down $4.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.92. The stock had a trading volume of 37,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,981,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.20 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.19. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $366.98.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

