Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $2.06 Million Position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,086 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,034. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.46 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.92.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,320 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,262 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

