Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 660.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,054 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.1% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned about 0.98% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after purchasing an additional 266,571 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,218,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,603,000 after purchasing an additional 52,483 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 881,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 816,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after purchasing an additional 146,415 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.70. The company had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,578. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $22.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

