Red Spruce Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Red Spruce Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,463 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Trex by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,456.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Trex by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.18. 6,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,402. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.37. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.76 and a 1 year high of $140.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.59 and a 200 day moving average of $111.51.

In related news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

