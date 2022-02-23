Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases 960 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Linde comprises about 1.5% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,052,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,355,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,472 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,241,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,423,000 after purchasing an additional 376,091 shares during the last quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,477,526,000 after purchasing an additional 105,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Linde by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,968,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,436,528,000 after purchasing an additional 367,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its holdings in Linde by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,586,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,052,110,000 after purchasing an additional 327,763 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $294.12. 107,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,020,135. The firm has a market cap of $150.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $322.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $241.88 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.76.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

