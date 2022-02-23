Red Spruce Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.3% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.1% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.0% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 11,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.7% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 236,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.3% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 68,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,406,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.87. 30,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,306,367. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

