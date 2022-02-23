Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) Shares Down 7.7%

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWBYF) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 342,159 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 238,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.
About Red White & Bloom Brands (OTCMKTS:RWBYF)
