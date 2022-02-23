REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Shares Gap Up to $2.69

REE Automotive Ltd (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.69, but opened at $2.87. REE Automotive shares last traded at $2.80, with a volume of 9,617 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered REE Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on REE Automotive in a report on Friday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.41.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REE Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,297 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in REE Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

REE Automotive Company Profile (NASDAQ:REE)

REE Automotive Ltd. is an automotive technology. REE Automotive Ltd., formerly known as 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

