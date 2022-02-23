Refereum One Day Volume Reaches $7.13 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One Refereum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Refereum has a total market cap of $41.64 million and $7.13 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00035000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00110072 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (CRYPTO:RFR) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.