Refinable Market Cap Tops $4.88 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. Refinable has a total market cap of $4.88 million and $717,575.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Refinable has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refinable alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00043131 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.12 or 0.06976957 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,632.98 or 1.00172336 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00046604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00049674 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refinable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refinable and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.