Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Gap Up to $602.89

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $602.89, but opened at $632.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $608.16, with a volume of 6,441 shares.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.11.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $620.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.67. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total value of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,347 shares of company stock valued at $9,454,589 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.