Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Gap Up to $602.89

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $602.89, but opened at $632.00. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $608.16, with a volume of 6,441 shares.
REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $726.11.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $620.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $624.67. The firm has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.42, for a total transaction of $520,474.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $666.27, for a total value of $4,745,174.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,347 shares of company stock valued at $9,454,589 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:REGN)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
