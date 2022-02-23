REGENXBIO (RGNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect REGENXBIO to post earnings of $4.28 per share for the quarter.
REGENXBIO stock opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. REGENXBIO has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $46.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.78.
In other news, insider Steve Pakola sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $53,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan M. Fox sold 61,638 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $2,120,347.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital cut their target price on REGENXBIO from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on REGENXBIO from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.
REGENXBIO Company Profile
REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.
