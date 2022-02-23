Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) SVP Sells $3,089,685.00 in Stock

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) SVP William A. Smith II sold 17,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total value of $3,089,685.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE RS traded down $1.98 on Wednesday, reaching $172.67. 393,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,433. The company has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $131.13 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.13.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

