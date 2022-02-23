Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Shares Down 5.3%

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 63,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 148,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $135.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Reliq Health Technologies alerts:

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative net margin of 444.00% and a negative return on equity of 561.76%. The business had revenue of $1.28 million during the quarter.

Reliq Health Technologies, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in developing software solutions for the community care market. It offers the iUGO Care platform, which integrates wearables, sensors, voice technology and intuitive mobile apps and desktop user interfaces for patients, clinicians and healthcare administrators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reliq Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliq Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.