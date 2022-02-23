Ren Trading Down 25% Over Last 7 Days (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Ren coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ren has traded 25% lower against the dollar. Ren has a market capitalization of $279.26 million and approximately $51.88 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00036195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00110222 BTC.

About Ren

REN is a coin. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 998,837,500 coins. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

