Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 95,393 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 474.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,393 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RCKT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 544,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after acquiring an additional 364,853 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,207,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after buying an additional 296,191 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 967,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after buying an additional 225,292 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 497,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after purchasing an additional 189,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,701,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah purchased 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.34 per share, with a total value of $381,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.57 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 17.36, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

RCKT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

